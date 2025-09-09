Tejashwi slams Nitish govt over ‘threats’ to RJD workers in Bihar

Patna, Sep 9 RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has expressed strong displeasure over alleged threats to his party workers who are collecting forms from women under the ‘Mai Behin Maan Yojana’ ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi claimed that the initiative is being unfairly targeted by the ruling government.

“We are a political party. Our workers are filling forms under the Mai Behin Maan Yojana. If this is illegal, then the government should give it in writing. Sometimes, ministers, sometimes Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, are getting our workers jailed, and the administration is threatening people. This will not work,” he said.

The RJD leader further warned that his party would take legal action against officers involved in harassing workers.

“We will drag such officials to court. Our workers need not fear anyone’s threats. We will stand firmly with them,” Tejashwi asserted.

The ‘Mai Behin Maan Yojana’, recently launched by the RJD, is aimed at women’s welfare and is being promoted as one of the party’s flagship promises for the upcoming polls.

However, the ruling NDA has accused the RJD of misusing welfare schemes for electoral gains, triggering sharp political exchanges.

Tejashwi Yadav also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to make the Aadhaar card mandatory in the voter list, calling it a victory for the opposition.

“This is our victory, the victory of the opposition. We had been demanding this for a long time. We thank the Supreme Court for this decision,” Tejashwi said.

Shifting focus to the Vice President election, in which the NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan emerged victorious, the former Deputy Chief Minister dismissed the outcome as secondary.

“It has nothing to do with whether we won or lost. We have strongly put forward our point. The real question is why this election was held at all. Is Jagdeep Dhankar really ill, or is there something else? Where is he? Has he been put under house arrest?” Tejashwi asked, raising doubts over the circumstances that led to the contest.

