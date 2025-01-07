Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar govt, promises welfare schemes if elected in Bihar

Patna, Jan 7 Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, has criticised the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over core issues such as poverty, migration, unemployment and inflation in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Kaimur, Yadav alleged that the state government has failed to address these challenges, which continue to affect the state's poor.

"There has been an NDA government in Bihar for the last 20 years, yet poor people are bearing the brunt of these issues," the LoP said.

Outlining his party's vision if elected to power, Yadav mentioned several proposed welfare measures aimed at alleviating economic hardships for the people of Bihar.

He said inflation is hurting common people, especially women who are facing problems running their houses.

Therefore, the RJD has brought Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, under which every woman in the state would receive Rs 2,500 as financial assistance.

The RJD leader emphasised that the scheme would be implemented within a month of forming the government to provide economic justice to women.

Highlighting the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, Yadav said, "This scheme aims to provide economic justice to women and offer immediate financial assistance to help improve their lives. It will be one of the first priorities of our government after the elections."

Pointing out the high tariff rate of electricity due to smart meters, the RJD leader promised to provide 200 units of electricity free to every household.

Yadav's remarks come as a part of his ongoing campaign to position his party as a solution to the persistent issues faced by the people of Bihar, with a focus on socio-economic development.

He announced plans to significantly increase pensions for elderly citizens and widows if his party forms the government in the state.

"The Bihar government is currently giving only Rs 400 per month, which is insufficient. We will raise this amount to Rs 1,500 to provide more meaningful support to these vulnerable groups," Yadav said.

Defending his party's credibility, the LoP highlighted the RJD's achievements during its previous tenure.

"We have a proven track record of fulfilling our promises. In our 17-month tenure, we provided five lakh jobs and created an additional three lakh positions across various departments," he added.

Yadav accused the current state government of fostering corruption, particularly in its land survey initiative.

"The land survey process introduced by the Nitish Kumar government has escalated corruption in the state. Cases of bribery in various departments have surged due to this flawed system," he alleged.

Tejashwi Yadav's promises, including increased pensions, job creation, and tackling corruption, are part of his broader strategy to position the RJD as a viable alternative to the NDA government before the Bihar Assembly election scheduled in October or November 2025.

