Tejashwi vows to end Nitish Kumar-led govt in upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar

Patna, Sep 20 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, declaring that the youth of the state will end the JD-U leader's two-decade-long rule in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

"The youth have sounded the trumpet of revolution. They are standing on one foot to change the government. If the Election Commission and its corrupt machinery dare to commit vote theft in Bihar, the mother of democracy, the people will not spare them," Yadav said while addressing a rally during his Bihar Adhikar Yatra in Samastipur.

Accusing the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of repressing job seekers, the RJD leader alleged that police have used lathi charge on Bihar Public Service Commission teacher aspirants, contractual workers, and other protesters demanding employment.

Highlighting the achievements of the Grand Alliance government before Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA, the former Deputy CM said, "In our 17-month government, we gave five lakh government jobs, regularised contractual employees, and created 3.5 lakh additional jobs before Nitish Kumar switched sides."

Yadav promised that if elected, his government would ensure that every degree holder in Bihar receives a job or employment opportunity.

"Our slogan is 'Certificate Lao, Naukari Pao'. We will establish factories in Bihar, put pens in every hand, and provide employment to the youth," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks votes from Bihar but has failed to bring industries to the statebut instead establishes factories in Gujarat.

The remarks come as political tempers rise ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with job creation emerging as a key issue for young voters.

Tejashwi Yadav also lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of trying to intimidate Bihar's Opposition.

"Amit Shah came a couple of days ago to Bihar and threatened me. He said that the people of Bihar will vote so strongly for the NDA that Tejashwi Yadav will forget to contest the elections," Yadav said.

Issuing a defiant response, he declared, "I want to tell Amit Shah that this is Bihar, and we are Biharis. We will not be cowed down. The people know everything and will teach you a lesson in the elections."

The comments came as Yadav continued his attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, accusing it of betraying youth and suppressing job seekers ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor