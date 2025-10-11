Tejashwi vows to hold teacher recruitment exam after RJD returns to power in Bihar

Patna, Oct 11 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, promised that the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) will be conducted immediately after the Opposition Grand Alliance government returns to power in the state after the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a post on his official X account, Tejashwi said, "During our 17-month tenure, we (Opposition Grand Alliance) successfully appointed more than two lakh teachers under TRE-1 and TRE-2 without any paper leaks and initiated the recruitment process for 1.3 lakh more posts."

He accused the current NDA government of drastically cutting down the number of vacancies announced under TRE-4.

"After our (Opposition Grand Alliance) government left office, the NDA government announced that 1.27 lakh teachers would be recruited under TRE-4. Now, they have abruptly reduced the number by one lakh and announced only around 27,000 posts," Tejashwi alleged.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the RJD leader said, "Everyone knows his record of backtracking and breaking promises. As soon as our government is formed, the TRE-4 recruitment process will begin immediately."

Tejashwi's remarks came in response to CM Nitish Kumar's earlier post highlighting the TRE-4 recruitment and the 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs announced by the NDA government in Bihar.

Earlier on October 9, the RJD leader announced that if his party forms the government after the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, every family in the state will have at least one member with a government job, irrespective of caste, community or age.

"We have made this important promise after the announcement of the election dates. It is feasible and based on intense scientific research. After the poll results are announced on November 14 and our (Opposition Grand Alliance) government is formed in Bihar, we will make a law within 20 days to ensure one government job per family. The entire process will be completed in 20 months," he said.

Tejashwi added that the plan would automatically help resolve issues such as housing and livelihood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor