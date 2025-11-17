‘Tejashwi will continue as Bihar LoP’, announces Lalu Prasad Yadav at crucial RJD meeting

Patna, Nov 17 The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held a crucial review meeting on Monday to assess its performance in the Bihar Assembly elections.

During the meeting, party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav made a decisive announcement: Tejashwi Yadav will continue as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

This decision puts an end to speculation surrounding Tejashwi’s future role and confirms that the party will chart its political course under his leadership.

In the detailed review, senior party leaders discussed the reasons behind the RJD’s inability to achieve the expected results.

Concerns were raised about weak communication with voters at the grassroots.

Leaders pointed out that the party failed to effectively convey its message to women and young voters—segments that played a crucial role in this election.

Some leaders also alleged that rival parties influenced women voters by offering them Rs 10,000, an issue the party intends to examine further.

According to sources present in the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav expressed his willingness to continue working simply as a party worker and hinted that he was ready to step aside.

However, his suggestion was categorically rejected by senior leaders, including MLAs and former MLAs.

They unanimously urged Tejashwi to stay on as Leader of the Opposition, demonstrating a strong internal consensus and confidence in his leadership.

Lalu Prasad Yadav accepted the collective recommendation immediately.

Addressing the party leaders, he said, “The internal dispute will be resolved by the internal people, so you need not worry.”

His statement helped calm any concerns about internal divisions and reaffirmed his position as the central figure maintaining party unity.

The RJD has now directed all its MLAs to play a strong and assertive role in the Assembly.

With the leadership question settled, the party plans to move past the disappointment of the election results.

Under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership, the RJD will focus on addressing organisational shortcomings and preparing for future political challenges, with a renewed emphasis on public issues.

