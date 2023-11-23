Tejashwi Yadav accuses Giriraj Singh of doing communal politics

Patna, Nov 23 After Union minister Giriraj Singh demanded a ban on Halal certified products in Bihar, RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that the former has nothing to do with development as he only does Hindu-Muslim politics.

“I don’t want to make any comment on his statement, but I want to say that he only does Hindu-Muslim politics, which doesn't affect us. We are talking about providing jobs to the people and they (BJP) are doing politics of temples and mosques,” Yadav said.

“BJP people should know that stomachs can be filled only with jobs, and not through temple-mosque politics. Ringing bells at temples cannot fill people's stomachs,” Yadav said.

When asked about the Union minister's remarks, JD-U national President Lalan Singh said, "Giriraj Singh cannot see anything else but Hindu-Muslim politics. His statement doesn't matter. He does not have any work to do. In Bihar, we respect every religion and believe in communal harmony,” Lalan Singh said.

On Thursday morning, Giriraj Singh had called for a ban on Halal certified products in Bihar.

Singh has also written in this regard to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that if such a practice is not stopped, Bihar will turn into an Islamic state.

“Islamisation of the Indian market is taking place here in the name of Halal certification. Halal comes under Sharia laws and the Congress is protecting it. All parties of INDIA bloc are trying to finish Sanatan Dharma for their vote-bank politics,” Singh said.

