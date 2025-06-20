Tejashwi Yadav accuses PM Modi of being disconnected from Bihar’s ground realities

Patna, June 20 Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on both PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, accusing them of “failure”, “extravagance”, and “disconnect” from Bihar’s ground realities.

“We do not want a ‘pickpocket’ Prime Minister and an ‘unconscious’ Chief Minister. The Prime Minister gives speeches written on a teleprompter. He has no real understanding of Bihar’s ground situation,” he said.

He alleged that PM Modi’s speech was repetitive, lacking any new announcements, and mocked it as a recycled script with no real vision for Siwan or Bihar.

Yadav questioned the utility and cost of PM Modi’s frequent visits. “Every time the Prime Minister comes, Rs 100 crore of Bihar’s money is spent. BJP is the richest party in the world, yet the cost of its rallies is borne by the poorest state of India. This is shameful,” he said.

He also accused the administration of forcibly mobilising crowds for the rally, saying, “PM Modi and Nitish are not mass leaders. Even today, if Lalu Prasad Yadav stands in a public square, lakhs will gather on their own.”

Tejashwi also raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order.

“Bullets are being fired near the residence of the Leader of the Opposition. If this is the state of security, what safety do common people have?” Tejashwi asked.

He took a strong stance on state autonomy, saying: “Bihar will not be run from outside. Only a Bihari will run Bihar. We are self-reliant and will fight for our rights.”

Responding to allegations of insulting B.R. Ambedkar, Tejashwi said: “Visit outside the Patna High Court, see where Lalu Yadav established Baba Saheb’s statue. The same people shouting slogans now had insulted Karpoori Thakur in the past.”

He also asked PM Modi to answer about the alleged actions of Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Ambedkar’s legacy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary likened Tejashwi’s political behaviour to a “movie character.”

“Just like Amitabh Bachchan had 'Mera Baap Chor Hai' written on his hand in a film, Tejashwi is behaving the same way. His statements show his desperation and political immaturity,” Choudhary said.

JD-U MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also attacked Tejashwi. “Tejashwi Yadav has crossed all limits of ideological poverty. He is the son of a convicted man and speaks in the same manner. He has nothing constructive to offer Bihar.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor