Tejashwi Yadav attacks NDA over rising crime in Bihar

Patna, July 14 Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the BJP-led NDA over the continuous incidents of crime in Bihar, claiming that law and order in the state has collapsed while the Centre remains silent.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar has crossed the age limit and is now unable to manage Bihar.

He described the Chief Minister as “unconscious”, “unaware”, and “unable” to run the state, claiming that Bihar is now being controlled by “Bhunja Party” leaders and retired DK Tax officers at the behest of the BJP.

Tejashwi Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring Bihar’s situation while focusing on teleprompter speeches.

“Murders are happening here every day. Leaders, police, teachers, contractors, lawyers, businessmen, and doctors are being murdered every day. I ask, why is the Prime Minister silent on this? He should tell what he is doing to stop these incidents in Bihar. Bihar mein Apradhi Samrat ho chuke hain, Vijay ho chuke hain,” Tejashwi said.

He further alleged that even NDA allies in Bihar are raising concerns over law and order but are receiving no response from the government, claiming that “Bhunja Party people have been given a free hand to loot in Bihar.”

Attacking Nitish Kumar’s governance style, Tejashwi said, “Officials show bridges to the Chief Minister, and that’s where their work ends. There is no accountability while crime continues to rise.”

Tejashwi also reiterated his controversial statement on the Election Commission’s sources during voter list revision, claiming that such sources are nothing but rumours meant to mislead voters.

He defended his earlier remark, saying, “Hence, I have said that such sources are considered as urine.”

Tejashwi’s remarks come amid rising concerns over law and order in Bihar, with multiple high-profile murders, including those of a BJP leader, a civil court lawyer, and traders and industrialists, triggering public outrage.

Meanwhile, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list has also become a political flashpoint, with the opposition alleging manipulation while the NDA accuses the opposition of obstructing a constitutional exercise.

