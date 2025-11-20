Tejashwi Yadav congratulates Nitish Kumar for being sworn in as Bihar CM

Patna, Nov 20 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Nitish Kumar after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time on Thursday.

In a post shared on X, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, “Hearty congratulations to Nitish Kumar on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Heartiest congratulations to all the ministers of the Bihar government who have been sworn in as members of the Council of Ministers.”

“It is hoped that the new government will responsibly fulfil its promises and announcements, living up to the hopes and expectations of the people, and bringing positive and qualitative change to the lives of the people of Bihar,” Yadav further said.

Nitish Kumar was first sworn in as Chief Minister in 2000, though that government lasted only seven days.

Since returning to power in 2005, he has taken the oath nine consecutive times, marking his 10th swearing-in today.

This is also the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony, despite Kumar having taken oath five times since Narendra Modi assumed the Prime Minister’s office in 2014.

During this period, Nitish Kumar has served as Chief Minister with the NDA three times and with the Grand Alliance twice.

Samrat Choudhary was sworn in immediately after Nitish Kumar. He won from Tarapur and will serve as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Vijay Sinha was sworn in next and will serve as the second Deputy Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar and 26 ministers took oath as part of the newly formed NDA government.

The other ministers including, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal, Shravan Kumar, Vijendra Yadav, Lacey Singh, Nitin Naveen, Madan Sahani, Ram Kripal Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Sunil Kumar, Jama Khan, Sanjay Tiger, Arun Shankar Prasad, Rama Nishad, Surendra Mehta, Narayan Prasad, Shreyasi Singh, Lakhendra Kumar Roshan, and others.

During the event, Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states attended the ceremony.

The event took place at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, which witnessed a massive gathering for the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor