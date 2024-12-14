Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish Kumar on BPSC exam row

Patna, Dec 14 Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav has criticised the Nitish Kumar-led state government for its inability to conduct examinations without controversies.

Referring to the ruckus at an examination centre in Patna during the 70th BPSC prelims, Tejashwi accused the government of gross negligence and incompetence.

During a Facebook Live session on Friday, he highlighted the grievances of candidates who reported a significant delay in receiving question papers—some as late as one hour—across multiple centres.

“This delay caused immense distress among the candidates. Despite the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has remained silent,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

He also pointed out the lack of accountability from the Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP, who have yet to address the issue publicly.

The opposition leader called for immediate action and accountability to restore faith in the examination system.

Tejashwi Yadav further lambasted the Bihar government, calling the situation a "sheer injustice and fraud" against students.

He accused the administration of fostering an environment across the state where no examination can be conducted without controversy, particularly pointing to repeated instances of question paper leaks.

Tejashwi claimed that the state government has consistently failed to ensure fair and transparent examinations, even since the 10th BPSC exam.

Highlighting the frustration and anger among the youth, the Leader of the Opposition emphasised that the government’s failure to address these grievances shows its complete disregard for the aspirations and rights of the students.

Tejashwi said that this growing dissatisfaction among the youth will soon translate into action, as they prepare to "show the mirror to the government in the next election" and demand accountability for these repeated failures.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor