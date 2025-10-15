Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur, promises change and development

Patna, Oct 15 As the nomination process for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 gains momentum, several prominent leaders filed their papers on Wednesday.

Among them, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from the Raghopur Assembly constituency, marking his third consecutive bid from the seat.

The nomination event turned into a show of strength for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with a massive roadshow attended by thousands of party supporters.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Sanjay Yadav accompanied Tejashwi during the filing.

Lalu’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, was also scheduled to file his nomination from Mahua on a Janshakti Janata Dal ticket, but deferred it to October 16.

Apart from Tejashwi Yadav, Vijay Kumar Sinha also filed the nomination from Lakhisarai.

Speaking to reporters before filing his nomination, Tejashwi Yadav said, “The people of Raghopur have trusted me twice. This is my third time filing my nomination, and I am confident that the people will once again bless me. The people of Bihar are tired of crime, corruption, and unemployment. This time, change is certain — Bihar will get a Grand Alliance government.”

In a sharp attack on the ruling JD-U, Tejashwi said, “The JD-U is now being run by Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha, and Vijay Chaudhary.

These three have sold out to the BJP. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United is no more.”

Later, in a detailed Facebook post, Tejashwi shared photos from the nomination rally and described it as a historic moment for Bihar.

He outlined his vision for the state, saying the nomination symbolised a new chapter of development and a collective pledge for change.

Tejashwi Yadav promised a government job for every family, unemployment eradication, Rs 2,500 monthly support for every woman, 200 units of free electricity for every household, Rs 500 cooking gas cylinders, social security and disability pensions, industrialisation and better education and healthcare, schemes like MAA and BETI, and freedom from crime and injustice.

He wrote, “This nomination is not just for Tejashwi, but for change across Bihar. Every person in Bihar has filed nominations to become the Change Maker of Bihar. Together, we will take Bihar forward.”

The RJD leader concluded his post with a direct appeal to voters:

“Not even a month remains. I promise to respect every drop of your sweat. The pain and injustice of the last 20 years will end with the signing of the oath. The echo of change is strong — Biharis are coming to claim their rights.”

