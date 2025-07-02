Tejashwi Yadav makes 15 promises to disabled community ahead of Bihar polls

Patna, July 2 Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday made 15 major poll announcements for the disabled community during a program held at Patna’s Bapu auditorium.

Tejashwi promised that if his government comes to power in Bihar, a separate commission and department for disabled people will be formed.

He said that the disability certificate process will be simplified to ensure easier access to government benefits, and disabled individuals will receive a pension of Rs 1500 per month, increasing by Rs 200 annually, reaching Rs 2500 in five years.

He also promised that schools would be established in every district and reserved beds in government hospitals.

Tejashwi also announced reservations for disabled people in Panchayat elections, a separate stadium for disabled players to facilitate their sports training, government jobs for disabled sportspersons, 5 per cent reservation in housing schemes, helping disabled individuals secure their own homes, free smartphones, speakers, and essential devices for the visually impaired.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the Bihar government, alleging it is not serious about the rights of disabled people, and positioned these promises as a commitment to social justice and inclusive development under a potential RJD-led government.

According to the 2011 Census, India has 2.68 crore disabled individuals, which is 2.21 per cent of the population.

Bihar, after UP and Maharashtra, has the third-highest disabled population in the country, with 8.69 per cent of the state's population.

The disabled population in Bihar is 10.98 per cent in rural areas and 3.48 per cent in urban areas.

