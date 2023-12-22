Tejashwi Yadav meets Nitish Kumar

Dec 22 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence.

Sources said that such a development happened following the telephonic conversation between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar on Friday morning, when they reportedly discussed various issues.

Gandhi's phone call led to pressure on the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav who was said to be boycotting the events of Nitish Kumar, went to his residence.

Initially it was not clear whether Tejashwi Yadav was called by Nitish Kumar or had taken an appointment, but it turned out that it was the latter.

Sources said that Tejashwi Yadav was with Nitish Kumar for 20 minutes and he was seen talking most of the time to a smiling Nitish Kumar was smiling at him.

