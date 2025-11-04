Tejashwi Yadav Promises Additional Rs 300 per Quintal for Paddy, Rs 400 for Wheat if Mgb Forms Govt in Bihar

Bihar Election: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced a series of promises for farmers, women, and government employees if the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) comes to power in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Yadav stated that farmers will receive an additional Rs 300 per quintal for paddy and Rs 400 per quintal for wheat over the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP), and will also be provided with free electricity for irrigation purposes if the Mahagathbandhan forms the government in Bihar.

"We will give Rs 300 for paddy and Rs 400 for wheat in addition to the MSP to farmers. We will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation," Tejashwi Yadav said. As part of the alliance's welfare schemes, the RJD leader reiterated the promise under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana. Women enrolled under the scheme will receive Rs 30,000 in their accounts on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, marking a symbolic start to the new year.

"Multiple women are excited for the Maa Behen Maan yojana we had announced, saying that they will get economic relief in this time of inflation. So we want to say that on the demands of our mothers and sisters, our government will be formed. We all know Makar Sankranti is also coming, it is a new year for people. It happens on January 14, we will form the government, and under the Maa Behen Maan yojana, we will deposit Rs 30,000 in the accounts of women, covering for the whole year," Yadav said during a press conference in Patna. Yadav also highlighted the MGB's commitment towards government employees, stating that transfers for police personnel, teachers, and healthcare workers will be restricted to a 70-kilometre radius from their home cadre.

"It is mentioned in our manifesto that Government employees, be it Police or healthworkers or teachers, they will have transfer posting only within a 70 km radius of their home cadre," he said. The Union Cabinet had, in early October, passed the Rabi crops for Marketing Season 2026-27, increasing the rate to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. According to an official statement, the current MSP for wheat stands at 2585 per quintal. Barley, Gram, Lentil, and Safflower also have had their MSP fixed at Rs 2150, Rs 5875, Rs 7000, and Rs 6540 per quintal. The increase in MSP for mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average Cost of Production, the official statement said.

The expected margin over the All-India weighted average cost of production is 109 per cent for wheat, followed by 93 per cent for rapeseed and mustard; 89 per cent for lentil; 59 per cent for gram; 58 per cent for barley; and 50 per cent for safflower. This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification.