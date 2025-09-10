Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi focus on their family fortunes, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya in Patna

Patna, Sep 10 BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of focusing only on their family fortunes while neglecting the people of Bihar.

“These leaders have nothing to do with the common people of Bihar. For decades, they have only concentrated on enhancing their personal wealth. Their politics revolves around protecting their family assets, not the future of Bihar’s youth,” Surya told reporters at Patna airport.

Commenting on the RJD leader’s ongoing form-filling campaign for the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', Surya said, “These are nothing but fraud. I cannot use any other word. When they were in power, they did nothing for ordinary people. Now, being out of power, they are trying to mislead people through such gimmicks. I appeal to the people of Bihar to remain alert.”

The BJP MP further said that Bihar’s persistent poverty and large-scale migration of youth stemmed from the 15 years of RJD rule in the state.

“Poverty exists in Bihar because of the bad governance of the RJD during its Jungle Raj. Even today, the reason why youths migrate from Bihar is the RJD’s legacy of misrule,” Surya added.

Surya directly addressed young voters, urging them to reject RJD and Congress.

“I appeal to the youth of Bihar with folded hands -- stay alert from these people. Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi cannot make your future bright. They can only secure their own future, not yours,” he said.

He further asserted that the youth of Bihar will play a decisive role in the 2025 Assembly elections.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over alleged threats to his party workers who are collecting forms from women under the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana' ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the initiative is being unfairly targeted by the ruling government.

“We are a political party. Our workers are filling forms under the Mai Behin Maan Yojana. If this is illegal, then the government should give it in writing. Sometimes, ministers, sometimes Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, are getting our workers jailed, and the administration is threatening people. This will not work,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor