Tejashwi Yadav slams CM Nitish over rising cases of rape-murder in Bihar

Patna, Aug 16 Amid the national outrage over the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday highlighted several such crimes against women in Bihar in the last few days.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, sharply criticised the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government after releasing the state’s crime data on Friday.

LoP Yadav has been highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar ever since the Lok Sabha elections.

In his latest remarks, LoP Yadav brought attention to a horrific incident in Darbhanga, where a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped.

Tejashwi Yadav condemned the district police for their delayed response, stating that it took them four days to file an FIR.

Furthermore, despite the victim's brother reporting injuries and swelling in her private parts, it took another four days for the authorities to arrange an ultrasound examination.

Tejashwi Yadav's criticism underscores his ongoing campaign to hold the Nitish Kumar government accountable for its handling of crime and justice in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav intensified his criticism of Bihar's law and order situation by highlighting several horrific crimes that occurred in the state in the recent past.

He specifically mentioned a brutal incident in Muzaffarpur, where a minor Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped in front of her parents.

After gang raping the minor, the perpetrators brutally mutilated her before murdering her and discarding her half-naked body in a pond.

LoP Yadav also referenced other recent crimes, including the hacking of a 19-year-old girl with an axe in Madhuban and the murder of a 27-year-old woman in Vaishali.

“These incidents, which have occurred within just the last 2-3 days, reflect a disturbing trend where criminals and rapists, emboldened by political protection, are operating with impunity in Bihar,” Tejashwi Yadav said while uploading a post on social media platform X.

This comes after Yadav previously released data on August 13, detailing 43 criminal cases in the state, as part of his ongoing effort to draw attention to the worsening safety and security conditions under the Nitish Kumar administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor