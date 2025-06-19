Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish govt on Bihar’s developmental issues

Patna, June 19 At the RJD State Council meeting held at Gyan Bhawan, Patna, Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of neglecting the state’s development while focusing solely on retaining power.

The meeting, chaired by RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav, formally announced Mangani Lal Mandal as the new State President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Tejashwi congratulated Mandal and simultaneously made a strong appeal for giving a national role to former state president Jagdanand Singh in the upcoming party organisational reshuffle.

In his speech, Tejashwi said, “Nitish Kumar is in an unconscious state. He has nothing to do with Bihar or Biharis. All he cares about is saving his chair.”

Criticising the Chief Minister for skipping NITI Aayog meetings, Tejashwi claimed that Nitish attends NDA meetings regularly but avoids development discussions that affect the state directly.

He also accused the current NDA government of doing “no visible work” compared to the 17 months when the RJD-JDU alliance was in power.

He cited achievements like teacher recruitment, the caste-based survey, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure during Mahagathbandhan’s short tenure, contrasting it with the “ineffectiveness” of the two current deputy chief ministers.

Tejashwi criticised the BJP leaders for allegedly engaging in “abuse politics.”

“There’s a competition between Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha — who can abuse Lalu Yadav and me more? Even BJP’s Dilip Jaiswal is following the same trend,” he said.

Referring to Samrat Chaudhary, Tejashwi reminded the audience that his father, Shakuni Chaudhary, once hurled the worst abuses at Nitish Kumar — comments that are "unrepeatable in public." Yet, the same leaders now sit together in the NDA, he said.

Tejashwi also condemned the firing incident that occurred near his government residence on Thursday, calling it the biggest example of Bihar’s deteriorating law and order.

“The Prime Minister is coming tomorrow, and today bullets are fired in Bihar’s most secure VVIP zone. If this isn’t Jungle Raj, what is?” he asked.

He emphasised that the area near the CM’s residence, the Governor's House, the airport, and the ministerial homes witnessed the incident, reflecting a complete breakdown of policing.

Taking a veiled dig at Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi referred to the infamous AK-56 rifle case without naming former Mokama MLA Anant Singh.

“Nitish Kumar makes new rules to free those caught with AK-56 rifles, while bullets are fired outside the Opposition Leader’s house. This is criminal disorder, not law and order,” he said.

He said that the CM has lost all credibility and that the current administrative system is “completely anarchic.”

The statement, made in the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was met with applause from party workers.

During the occasion, Lalu Prasad Yadav appealed to the people of Bihar to make Tejashwi Yadav the new Chief Minister of Bihar.

“Nitish Kumar and RSS should be thrown out of power in Bihar. Leaders of the RJD are working hard to bring changes. We need to connect with the people at the grassroots level to defeat Nitish Kumar and RSS,” Lalu Yadav said.

