Tejashwi Yadav slaps Rs 12 crore defamation notice on JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar

Patna, Oct 26 Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has issued an 18-point legal notice to JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, alleging criminal defamation.

The notice, sent through AKJ Law Association, charges that Neeraj Kumar’s statements have harmed Tejashwi Yadav's reputation.

The notice emphasises that Tejashwi Yadav is widely recognised as a prominent youth leader, particularly for his efforts to promote employment during the brief tenure of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, which bolstered his popularity among the youth.

The legal notice demands that Neeraj Kumar respond within 10 days. If he fails to do so, he could face a damages claim of Rs 12.10 crore. Tejashwi Yadav's legal team asserts that the statements made by Neeraj Kumar have unjustly tarnished Tejashwi’s public image and could influence his standing among supporters.

In response to Tejashwi Yadav's legal notice, JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that he would reply within the specified 10-day period and asserted his stance by saying he has “documental evidence” to support his allegations.

Neeraj Kumar remarked, “This is just the beginning, a more allegations are yet to come.” He referenced former BJP leader Late Sushil Kumar Modi’s book Lalu Leela, adding that he plans to write a Granth (A Book) to further spotlight his claims against Tejashwi Yadav.

Neeraj Kumar even expressed his willingness to take the matter to the International Court of Justice if necessary.

Neeraj Kumar’s statements stem from an October 21 press conference at Patna’s head office, where he accused Tejashwi Yadav of a "salary scam."

Neeraj Kumar questioned the figure of Rs 11,812.50, which Tejashwi Yadav had declared as his monthly salary in his affidavit, pointing out that the basic salary for MLAs and MLCs in Bihar exceeds Rs 40,000. This discrepancy, according to Neeraj Kumar, raises questions about Tejashwi Yadav’s financial disclosures and integrity.

