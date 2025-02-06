Tejashwi Yadav targets Nitish Kumar over rising crime incidents in Bihar

Patna, Feb 6 Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the rising crime in Bihar on Thursday.

Tejashwi Yadav shared a video from Saharsa in which armed criminals are seen robbing a petrol pump worker.

Posting the video on social media, he wrote: "Armed criminals looted a petrol pump in Saharsa. Due to the weak and helpless Chief Minister, the morale of the criminals is high. Due to the poor law and order in Bihar, incidents of various crimes incidents like rape, murder, loot, kidnapping, theft snatching have become common in the state. The poor ministers and the Chief Minister in the government are mere spectators. Retired officers and criminals are running the NDA government."

Additionally, RJD on its official X account pointed out the Muzaffarpur incident of the custodial death of a 35-year-old man on Thursday.

“The police atrocities are continuously increasing in the BJP-Nitish government. They claimed that a youth arrested in Kanti, Muzaffarpur, on the charge of bike theft, died under suspicious circumstances, alleging police torture. Nitish Kumar's police has crossed all limits of shamelessness and arrogance,” the party stated.

The deceased, Shivam Kumar Jha (35), a resident of Kalwari village was taken into custody by Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur district on the evening of February 4, 2025. Tragically, on the morning of February 6, he was found dead in the police lock-up, with authorities suggesting suicide as the cause.

The situation escalated as a large number of people from Kalwari and nearby villages gathered at the police station and vandalized its properties.

RJD also tweeted about the deteriorating law and order situation, highlighting incidents where shopkeepers and women were brutally assaulted in Patna, their shops were vandalised, and vehicles were targeted.

“Like Nitish Kumar, Bihar Police is also in 'Dhritarashtra mode'; that is why crime cases are now considered as common affairs in Bihar," the party remarked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor