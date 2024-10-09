Tejashwi Yadav to start second workers meet program on Oct 16

Patna, Oct 9 Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav will start the second phase of the ‘Workers Meeting cum Dialogue’ program on October 16.

The initiative, which focuses on engaging with party workers and fostering grassroots connections, will kick off in the Banka district and conclude in the Tekari block of Gaya district on October 26. Tekari is an organisational district of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

RJD Bihar unit spokesperson Ezaj Ahmed confirmed the details of the program. He mentioned that party district presidents had received official letters, signed by RJD State General Secretary Ranvijay Sahu, urging them to prepare for the programme’s events in their respective districts.

As per the scheduled programs, it will start from Banka on October 16, then move to Jamui on October 17, Munger on October 18, Khagaria on October 19, Begusarai on October 20, Lakhisarai/Sheikhpura on October 21, Nawada on October 22, Nalanda on October 23, Jehanabad/Arwal on October 24, Gaya on October 25 and end in Tekari on October 26.

This phase of the ‘Workers Meeting cum Dialogue program was expected to strengthen Tejashwi Yadav's connection with the party's grassroots workers as the RJD continues its political efforts in the state.

During the first ‘Workers Meeting cum Dialogue’ program, Tejashwi Yadav launched a strategic initiative aimed at connecting and motivating grassroots party workers in preparation for the 2025 Assembly elections. That phase began on September 10 in Samastipur district and concluded on September 17.

This program is distinct from public rallies, as it is designed as a private gathering for key RJD members, including elected MLAs, MLCs, District Presidents, Block Presidents, and other active party members. These sessions offer an opportunity for party workers to share their experiences directly with Tejashwi Yadav, discussing key issues and challenges faced in their constituencies.

In preparation for the event, RJD asked all district presidents to compile a list of active members, ensuring that only invited representatives from the respective districts.

The program is structured as a closed-door dialogue, highlighting its focus on targeted outreach and strengthening internal party mechanisms rather than attracting large crowds.

Tejashwi Yadav aims to use these sessions to gather valuable insights into the local political landscape, including caste dynamics, the strength of opposition candidates, and other critical factors that could impact the party's performance in the upcoming assembly elections. This grassroots-focused approach is central to RJD's strategy for consolidating support and addressing local concerns ahead of the 2025 assembly election.

