Tejashwi Yadav, Wife Rajshree Blessed With Baby Boy, Shares Pic Of Newborn

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday, May 27. The good news was shared on social media, with the first photo shared by the RJD leader. "Good Morning! The wait is finally over!" said the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader in a post on X.

So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman! pic.twitter.com/iPHkgAkZ2g — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 27, 2025

"So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!" he added.

Tejashwi and Rajshree, who welcomed their first child Katyayani during 2023 Navratri, have now embraced parenthood for the second time. The former Deputy Bihar CM tied the knot in 2021 in a low key event, as per Hindu rituals. He got married to his long-time friend Rachel Godinho, now known as Rajshree Yadav. They both studied together at DPS school in RK Puram in New Delhi.