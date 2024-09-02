Tejashwi Yadav’s 'Jan Samwad Yatra' will have no effect on NDA: Vijay Sinha

Patna, Sep 2 With RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav preparing for his 'Jan Samwad Yatra' in Bihar starting September 10, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said on Monday that the Yatra will not have any effect on the NDA.

Sinha also said there is a significant gap between the words and actions of Tejashwi Yadav, and suggested that such discrepancies will no longer be tolerated by the people of Bihar.

“Tejashwi Yadav can travel anywhere and stay anywhere... People now know everything about him,” said Sinha, as he questioned the RJD leader's contributions to Bihar when his party was in power with him as the Deputy CM.

“What did he do for Bihar when he was in power? He or his father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) have done nothing for the state. People are the master and they will decide who is a true servant of Bihar,” Sinha said.

The BJP leader also criticised those who are damaging Bihar's social fabric by playing caste politics.

“These people are harming Bihar by looking at politics through the caste lens, and by boosting the morale of the criminals. But people can see their drama. Such double-standard politics should stop in Bihar. Politics with such a mentality will not work here,” Sinha said.

He also emphasised that the people of Bihar are aware of the actions and attitudes of those who, according to him, insulted respected leaders like Karpoori Thakur, a former Chief Minister of Bihar and a notable social reformer.

Tejashwi Yadav is preparing to launch his 'Jan Samwad Yatra' on September 10, during which he is scheduled to travel to Samastipur, the native district of Karpoori Thakur.

The aim of the Yatra is to engage with the public and garner support for the Assembly elections scheduled in Bihar next year.

Through direct communication with the people, Tejashwi Yadav hopes to strengthen his position and gain widespread backing ahead of the polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor