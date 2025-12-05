Tejashwi's Assembly absence row: Neeraj Kumar asks LoP to reveal details of his tour

Patna, Dec 5 The absence of the Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, from the ongoing Winter Session of the Bihar Assembly has given the ruling NDA alliance a fresh stick to beat the Opposition with.

On Friday, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar targeted Tejashwi Yadav, citing media reports claiming that he is currently travelling in Europe.

“After losing the Assembly election, Tejashwi Yadav went on vacation with his family. His father is ill, and now we have learned from the media that he is touring Europe. I want to ask him to make the details of his trip public. He is the Leader of the Opposition — he should share photographs. Who is accompanying him? There are media reports that history-sheeter Rameez is also travelling with him. This is a matter of great concern. Did he take permission from the court? If yes, then he should share a copy of that permission with the media and on social media,” Neeraj Kumar said.

JD(U) MLA Chetan Anand also questioned Tejashwi Yadav’s absence from the Assembly.

“Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. He holds a responsible post, and I believe his presence during the session is essential. If the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, or Leader of the Opposition are not present during the session, it is not appropriate. They are important pillars of the government and democracy. It is unfortunate that one significant part of the legislative process is missing from the proceedings,” he said.

AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman similarly criticised Tejashwi’s absence.

“It is not a good sign for democracy if the Leader of the Opposition remains absent during the ongoing Assembly session. He holds an important constitutional post and must respect it. If he has a personal issue, that is understandable. The Opposition’s numbers are already low in the Bihar Assembly, and if he is not present, it sends a negative message,” he said.

