Telangana: 20 Maoists arrested; explosives, arms seized

Mulugu (Telangana), May 17 The Telangana Police have arrested 20 Maoists and seized a large quantity of explosives and arms including Insas, SLR and .303 rifles on Saturday, an official said.

This operation by security forces is being considered a significant move toward weakening the Maoist network in the region.

Following the conclusion of the "Karregutta Naxal Operation" in the Usur police station limits of Bijapur district, Telangana police have carried out a major operation targeting Maoist activities in the Mulugu district.

The police have arrested Maoists from various police station areas, including Wazedu, Venkatapuram, and Kannaigudem regions while vehicle checking and search operations.

Among those arrested are one Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), five Area Committee Members (ACM), and 14 party members. Authorities recovered three Insas rifles, four SLR rifles, one .303 rifle, a large quantity of explosives, and cash from the arrested Maoists.

One DVCM, six platoon members, and one Jan Militia member surrendered before the district Superintendent of Police, according to police sources.

Police stated: "More than six Moaists surrendered during vehicle checking near Palem project in the limits of Venkatapuram police station. Seven Maoists were arrested in the same region. Seven more Maoists were arrested during the search operation in the Murumuru forest region near Guttala Gangaram Guttikoya village which falls under the Wazedu police station limits.

Superintendent of Police P. Shabarish appealed to all Maoists to immediately surrender before the authorities making use of the surrender policy of the Telangana state government and come to the main stream to lead peaceful life and also to join their families.

SP Shabarish further urged the public in the Mulugu district region not to support underground Maoists and warned of legal action against those who are found to be extending any support or assistance of any form.

Following a massive crackdown nationwide against LWE by the security forces, the Maoists had planted IEDs in Karegutta forests and also in the bordering districts of Chattisgarh to prevent security forces and police from entering the area.

The Maoists had also issued a statement on April 8, 2025, warning tribal people and local people not to enter Karegutta forest region.

Following the massive crackdown by the CRPF forces and police, the authorities got information on Maoists fleeing the Karegutta forest region in small groups to escape the attack by the forces.

