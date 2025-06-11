Telangana: 3 Killed as Car Collides with Bus in Rangareddy District

Updated: June 11, 2025 10:04 IST

Telangana: 3 Killed as Car Collides with Bus in Rangareddy District

In an tragic accident at least three people were killed after a car and a bus collided in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Wednesday. As per the police reports the accident occurred around 1 am.

In this incident three people also sustained injuries, which occurred near the Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana.

"This incident happened last night around 1 am. Three people died, and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a bus near the mall," said the Inspector of Yacharam Police Station.

"The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased and injured were all occupants of the car," he added.

More details are awaited

