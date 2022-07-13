Telangana: 3 killed in road accident

Hyderabad, July 13 Three persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Wednesday, police said.

A car rammed into a truck near a steel factory at Pudur, about 70 km from Hyderabad. Three persons, including two children seated in the car, were killed.

The deceased were identified as Zahira Bee (68), Javed (12) and Omer (6).

The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

The car, which was being driven at a high speed, collided with the truck from the rear. The man driving the car apparently lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the truck moving ahead.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

