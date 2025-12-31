Telangana ACB registered 199 corruption cases during 2025: Official

Hyderabad, Dec 31 The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana registered a total of 199 cases in 2025, leading to the arrest of 273 accused persons, officials said on Wednesday.

ACB Director General Charu Sinha said that of the total cases registered, 157 were trap cases, resulting in the arrest of 224 accused, including 176 government employees.

There were also 15 cases related to disproportionate assets against government officials and 26 other cases involving criminal misconduct by public servants, in which 34 accused were arrested.

In addition, the anti-graft agency conducted 26 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption. ACB officials also carried out 54 surprise checks at various offices, including sub-registrar offices, RTA check posts and welfare hostels.

The ACB obtained 115 sanction orders from the government for prosecution of accused officials and filed charge sheets in these cases, she said.

In the 158 trap cases booked during the year, the ACB seized a total amount of Rs 57.17 lakh, of which Rs 35.89 lakh has been reimbursed to complainants.

The Director General stated that properties worth Rs 96.13 crore belonging to accused officials were unearthed in 15 disproportionate assets cases.

She said special emphasis was laid on training ACB personnel during the year. Basic induction training was imparted to 73 officers, covering preparation of profiles of accused and suspected officers, surveillance techniques, the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, investigation into financial transactions, tracing digital footprints and the legal aspects of trap and disproportionate assets cases.

Charu Sinha said Anti-Corruption Week was observed from December 3 to December 9 to create public awareness. During the period, the ACB launched a QR code-based complaint system, a citizen-friendly initiative designed to help people in far-flung and remote areas register complaints quickly, securely and without intermediaries.

The ACB also organised awareness activities such as distribution of pamphlets and posters and conducted essay-writing competitions for students.

