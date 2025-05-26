Telangana ACB summons KTR for questioning again in Formula E case

Hyderabad, May 26 The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao for questioning in the Formula E case.

Rama Rao on Monday confirmed that the ACB has given him a notice to appear for an enquiry on May 28 in the Formula E case. The BRS leader, however, informed the agency that as he planned to leave for a foreign tour, he would appear before them after he returns.

“As a law-abiding citizen, will definitely cooperate with the agencies even though the case is nothing but pure political harassment. As I have planned to leave for the UK & USA for multiple events much in advance, will appear in front of them the moment I come back. Informed the same to ACB Officials in writing,” said KTR.

The BRS slammed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for what he called political vendetta and BJP’s silence on Revanth Reddy’s name in the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet in the National Herald case.

“But I should appreciate Revanth Reddy for his thirst for political vendetta and the way he swings in any direction without any scruples, to achieve the same. 48 hours ago, his name figures out in the ED chargesheet for supplying money in the National Herald case. 24 hours later Revanth Reddy is seen schmoozing with BJP top brass including PM Modi! Not a word against Revanth Reddy from even a single BJP leader for his involvement in the money laundering case!! Today, I get a notice from the ACB. Well! He may fail as an administrator, leader and even as a human being. But he is proving himself at cheap vendetta politics,” KTR posted on ‘X’.

The former minister had appeared before the ACB on January 9 in the case relating to conduct of Formula E race in Hyderabad in January 2023 when BRS was power.

Th ACB in December last year booked a case against Rama Rao, former Special Chief Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department Arvind Kumar and former Chief Engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) B.L.N. Reddy for alleged Rs 54.88 crore irregularities in Formula-E deal.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by Principal Secretary to Government, MA&UD department M. Dana Kishore, who stated that foreign remittances were made without prior approval of the relevant regulatory authorities, which resulted in additional tax burden to HMDA to the tune of Rs 8.06 crore.

The complainant also alleged that the payment was made while the Model Code of Conduct was in effect for the elections to State Legislative Assembly without any prior approval of the Election Commission of India.

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Meanwhile, BRS MLC and KTR's sister K. Kavitha has condemned notice to KTR. She alleged that Revanth Reddy government has issued notice to cover up its failures and divert attention from public issues.

Kavitha posted on X that the ACB notice is a part of CM Revanth Reddy's dirty political game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor