Telangana Accident: 4 Killed, One Injured In Collision Between Car and Lorry at Bonguluru Gate in Rangareddy

Four people were killed and one other was injured in a collision between a car and a lorry at Bonguluru Gate under Adibatla police station limits in Rangareddy district of Telangana on Friday morning, July 18, reported the news agency ANI. The accident took place on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck from behind.

Telangana | Four people dead, one injured in collision between a car and a lorry at Bonguluru Gate under Adibatla police station limits in Rangareddy district. bodies shifted for post-mortem examination: Raghavender Reddy, Inspector, Adibatla police station — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

The incident occurred at around 4 am, when a car was travelling at high speed from Pdda Amberpet towards Bonguluru village. When the vehicle reached pillar number 108 on the ORR near Bonguluru exit, the car driver lost control and crashed into the lorry, according to Telangana Today.

As of now, the three deceased were identified as Malothu Chandulal (29), Guguloth Janardhan (50), and Kavali Balraju (40). The injured person were rushed to the hospital in BN Reddy Nagar. After receiving the information, local police from Adibatla and Ibrahimpatnam reached the spot.