Telangana, Andhra CMs congratulate Team India on winning Asian Cup

Amaravati, Sep 29 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy have congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the Asia Cup

Telangana Chief Minister congratulated the Indian team for emerging as Asian Cup champions. He said that the final match against Pakistan kept everyone on the edge of their seats until the very end.

He praised Tilak Varma for playing a pivotal role in Team India's remarkable victory, bringing great pride and honour to the state of Telangana in international cricket.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his heartiest congratulations to Team India on their emphatic victory over Pakistan and for lifting the Asia Cup. “Your determination, teamwork and spirit have made the nation proud. A glorious moment for Indian cricket!” he posted on X.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated Team India, led by Captain Suryakumar Yadav, on their spectacular victory in the finals of the Asia Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The Governor said that Team India has made the nation and the people proud with their outstanding performance. He wished them to win more successes in the future.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated Team India on winning the Asia Cup. “Team India has once again demonstrated excellence and composure on the biggest stage, claiming their 9th Asia Cup title with a dominant performance in the final,” said the Jana Sena leader.

“This historic victory reflects the collective effort, teamwork, and resilience of the entire squad and is a perfect advance Dussehra gift to every Indian, filling hearts with pride and joy,” Pawan Kalyan added.

“What a match! Kudos to Team India for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat,” posted Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh. “Tilk Varma you are a hero for delivering a memorable win against our arch-rivals. Kuldeep Yadav, you deserve all the praise coming your way for completely turning the match around. Proud of Team India,” Lokesh added.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed hearty congratulations to the Team India cricket team on their outstanding victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. “Your exceptional skill, dedication, and teamwork have made the entire nation proud. A special shoutout to our very own Telugu star, Tilak Varma for his crucial performance in the final and consistent brilliance throughout the tournament. Truly commendable effort!” posted Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor