Telangana, Andhra CMs express grief over Dharmendra's death

Hyderabad, Nov 24 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other leaders have condoled the passing away of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the passing of Dharmendra.

The Chief Minister said that the death of Dharmendra, a legendary and iconic figure of Indian cinema, is deeply saddening.

He noted that the loss of such a versatile and distinguished actor is an irreparable loss to the film industry.

"Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of Dharmendra ji's family, his friends, and his countless admirers during this moment of great sorrow," said a post from the X account of Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dharmendra ji. A legendary actor, he touched the hearts of millions with his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and countless admirers," said Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and leading actor of Telugu films, Pawan Kalyan, also expressed grief over the demise of Dharmendra.

"I am saddened to hear that the renowned actor Dharmendra has passed away. I pray to God that his soul attains peace. He captivated cinema lovers as a first-generation action hero in the Hindi film industry. That's why fans affectionately called him Action King and He-Man," Pawan Kalyan wrote on X.

"With films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Dharam Veer', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', and 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', he showcased his unique style in acting. From 2004 to 2009, he served as a Member of Parliament in public life. I extend my deepest condolences to his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and his wife Hema Malini," the Jana Sena leader added.

Meanwhile, former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the passing away of Dharmendra.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of the distinguished actor and former Member of Parliament, Dharmendra, with whom I had several close interactions over the years. His illustrious career spanned more than six decades, marked by classics like 'Sholay', 'Yaadon ki Baraat' and 'Phool Aur Pathar', among many other blockbuster hits," Venkaiah Naidu said.

"Dharmendra had a larger than life & charismatic screen presence. His extraordinary generosity of spirit, his sense of humour & his capacity to face the ups and downs of life with equanimity are attributes for which he will always be remembered. His remarkable contribution to Bollywood cinema & public service have left an indelible mark on our nation's psyche. Dharmendra has, over these decades, inspired generations through his artistry, integrity, & dedication to the people. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Dharmendra's legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched & the work he leaves behind," he added.

