Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs pay tributes to Savitribai Phule

Hyderabad, Jan 3 Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers and leaders of various political parties paid tributes to prominent social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary on Friday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Savitribai at his residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister noted that recognizing Savitribai Phule as a pioneer in women’s education and a champion of equality, the state government has issued orders to celebrate her birth anniversary (January 3) as Women Teachers’ Day.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving the ideals of Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule. Revanth Reddy stated that Savitribai Phule laid the foundation for a historic transformation in Indian society.

He highlighted her dedication to promoting women’s education and ensuring justice for the oppressed sections of society, noting that her fight against gender discrimination and caste inequalities serves as an inspiration for everyone. The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is constantly striving to fulfil Savitribai Phule’s vision.

He mentioned that the government has undertaken innovative programmes aimed at empowering women, with the goal of transforming one crore women into self-reliant individuals. Additionally, skill development initiatives are being implemented to enhance employment opportunities for girls in all fields. He also pointed out that the state government recently completed a comprehensive household survey with forward-looking plans to improve the social and political conditions of backward classes, the underprivileged, and marginalized sections of society.

Acknowledging Savitribai Phule’s tireless efforts to eradicate illiteracy among women, the Chief Minister called for her birth anniversary to be celebrated annually as Women Teachers’ Day across the state, as a tribute to her sacrifices and contributions.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid tribute to Savitribai Phule, the pioneer of women's education and an exemplary teacher, on her 194th birth anniversary.

CM Naidu posted on ‘X’ that Savitribai, who fought against the caste system, patriarchy and untouchability, is an ideal for us. Savitribai Phule started the first girls' school in Pune in 1848, contrary to the conventions of that time. Her initiative at that time became a pillar of the Telugu Desam Party's women's empowerment ideology and led to women's reservations, he said.

Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tributes to Savitribai Phule. He said she was a great social reformer who believed that women's liberation was possible only through education and laid the foundation for the girls' education movement.

