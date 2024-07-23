Telangana Assembly condoles death of former BRS MLA Nandita

Hyderabad, July 23 Telangana Assembly on Tuesday condoled the death of former MLA of Secunderabad Cantonment constituency Lasya Nandita.

As soon as the Budget session began, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy moved a condolence motion.

Members cutting across party lines paid tributes to Nandita, who died in a road accident on February 23.

The 37-year-old passed away within three months after getting elected to the Assembly as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate.

She was the daughter of BRS leader and five-time MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, G. Sayanna, who had passed away on February 19 last year due to illness.

In the by-election held on May 13 to fill the vacancy caused by Nandita’s death, the ruling Congress wrested the seat from BRS. Nandita’s sister Nivedita, fielded by BRS, had finished third.

Moving the condolence resolution, the Chief Minister recalled that he had a close association with Sayanna, who was born into a very ordinary family and reached the height of his political career.

Sayanna was soft-spoken and maintained friendly relations with everyone irrespective of their political affiliation. He said Sayanna fought for the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Chief Minister recalled that people elected Lasya Nandita as the Cantonment MLA as Sayanna's successor. It is unfortunate that she died in a road accident, he said.

“Sayanna and Nandita were no longer with us but they will remain in our hearts forever. Our government will fulfil their aspirations,” he said while conveying her heartfelt condolences to Nandita’s family.

BRS MLA K. T. Rama Rao said it was very sad that father and daughter passed away within a span of one year. He said when Sayanna passed away then Chief Minister KCR had said in Assembly that the party would stand by the family and decided to field his daughter Nandita as BRS candidate.

Members of Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM and CPI condoled the death of Nandita. The House was adjourned after unanimously passing the condolence resolution and observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor