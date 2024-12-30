Telangana Assembly passes resolution for Bharat Ratna to Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad, Dec 30 The Telangana Assembly on Monday unanimously resolved to recommend Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who passed away recently.

A resolution moved by Chief Minister A. Revant Reddy was unanimously adopted by the Assembly to confer India's highest civilian honour on Dr. Manmohan Singh,

The special session of the Assembly paid tributes to the former Prime Minister, expressing condolences over his demise and acknowledging his invaluable contributions to the nation's progress and the formation of the state of Telangana.

The Assembly approved a proposal to install a statue of Dr. Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad to commemorate him as a great leader who fulfilled the 60-year aspirations of the Telangana people.

The Assembly expressed deep condolences to Dr. Manmohan Singh’s family, recognizing him as an internationally acclaimed economist who served the country in various capacities, including Chief Economic Advisor, RBI Governor, Deputy Chairperson of the Planning Commission, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister. It noted that his tenure as Finance Minister (1991–1996) marked a turning point in India’s economic history, with key reforms in liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation.

As Prime Minister (2004–2014), he initiated transformative social programs such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Right to Information Act, the National Rural Health Mission, and the Aadhaar program. He introduced significant amendments to the Land Acquisition Act in 2013 to protect displaced individuals and revised the Forest Rights Act in 2006 to support tribal communities.

The Assembly also took note of the fact that Dr. Manmohan Singh was instrumental in the creation of Telangana state. During his tenure as Prime Minister, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 was passed in Parliament, fulfilling a decades-long aspiration of the people.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that Telangana owes a debt of gratitude to Dr. Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in the state's formation.

He highlighted the late former Prime Minister's vision and leadership in elevating India's global stature, emphasising the importance of honoring him as a guiding figure for future generations.

Members cutting across party lines paid rich tributes to Manmohan Singh and recalled his close association with Telangana.

Main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) fully supported the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on Manmohan Singh. BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao said they believe that the late leader deserves the highest honour.

The Chief Minister also suggested that a statue of the late Prime Minister be installed in the Financial District in Hyderabad to honour his memory and in recognition of the close association he had with Telangana.

The Chief Minister said installing the statue at a prominent place will enable people to pay tributes to the late leader on his birth and death anniversaries and take inspiration from him.

Terming Manmohan Singh's demise a great loss for the country, Revanth Reddy said his services to the country can never be forgotten.

Revanth Reddy recalled that it was at Mahabubnagar that, as the Prime Minister, he had launched Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for 100 days of assured employment in a year.

KTR recalled that when the son of Telangana P.V. Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister, he brought Manmohan Singh into the government through lateral entry. Manmohan Singh, who had served in the Reserve Bank of India, was made the finance minister.

Terming the late leader a great economist, the BRS leader said in his very first Budget speech in 1991, Manmohan Singh had stated that the entire world would hear about India.

The BRS leader said Manmohan Singh was another name for simple living-high thinking.

Stating that loyalty and commitment are rare in today's politics, KTR said Manmohan Singh was a great leader who remained loyal to Congress, which had given him an opportunity.

Ministers, members of Congress and members of BRS, BJP, AIMIM and CPI also paid tributes to Manmohan Singh.

