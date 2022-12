Telangana: Assistant Engineer, Artisan grade II in Hyderabad held by ACB for taking bribe

Two public officers including an Assistant Engineer and an Artisan grade II, Yakutpura sections, Hyderabad, TSSPDCL were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the accused officers, K Raja Shekhar (Assistant Engineer) and Mohd Jamal (artisan), were caught red-handed when they demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant Osman Shareef of Yakutpura, said a statement by ACB.

The bribe was demanded by the officers to waive off the arrears of the old electricity bill of the complainant. The bribe was accepted by the officer and was recovered from the possession of the Assistant Engineer, added the statement.

The accused were arrested by the ACB and were produced before the Principal Special Judge for ACB cases at Nampally, Hyderabad.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor