Telangana attracted Rs 3 lakh crore investment in 15 months, says CM

Hyderabad, May 12 Telangana has attracted nearly Rs 3 lakh crore investment, creating one lakh jobs in the private sector since December 2023, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday.

He claimed that Telangana is the number one state in the country in attracting investments -- both domestic and international.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a company’s new facility at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad.

He said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Telangana attracted investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore. “During my trips to the World Economic Forum in Davos, and investor meets in the USA, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, we have convinced the world that Telangana means business,” he said.

He mentioned that Hyderabad is now a GCC (Global Capability Centre) hub, in both software and Life Sciences. Hyderabad emerged as a leading hub for AI-ready data centres, life sciences and manufacturing sectors, he said. Several IT giants are expanding and have opened new campuses.

The Chief Minister cited a report of the Central Government to say that Telangana is the number one state in policing and law and order. “We are number one in managing inflation, in creating jobs in both government and private sectors, and we are also number one in tax collections,” he said.

Revanth Reddy asserted that he would have to support industry and grow the economy to help his stakeholders -- farmers, women, youth, students and senior citizens.

“We are doing India’s largest entrepreneur funding and mentoring programme -- empowering 66 lakh women through Self-Help groups. With Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, we are going to fund lakhs of young entrepreneurs across verticals. We are first state to hire transgenders or third gender into Hyderabad traffic force as volunteers,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is building a dry port and connecting it to a sea port in Andhra Pradesh, with a dedicated road and rail corridor. “We are building India’s most planned city within Hyderabad, the Future City. AI city will be part of it. We are building the Young India Skills University and the Young India Sports University. We are building Young India integrated residential schools,” he added.

