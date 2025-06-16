Telangana begins crediting Rythu Bharosa funds in farmers’ accounts

Hyderabad, June 12 The government of Telangana on Monday credited Rs 2,349 crore into the bank accounts of farmers under Rythu Bharosa, the investment support scheme for the farmers.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the funds credited in the accounts of 41.25 lakh farmers.

He announced that Rs 9,000 crore will be credited in the bank accounts of farmers in nine days.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that on the first day, funds were released for farmers having up to two acres of land. The amount was released in respect of 39.16 lakh acres on the first day.

Under the scheme, farmers get annual financial assistance of Rs.12,000 per acre of arable land. The assistance is provided in two instalments for two crop seasons.

Launched in January this year, Rythu Bharosa replased Rythu Bandhu scheme of the previous BRS government under which farmers were getting Rs 10,000 per acre annually.

Participating in Rythu Nestham programme aimed at interaction with farmers at Rajendranagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that governments cannot be formed without the support and blessings of the farmers.

He claimed that the Congress government spent Rs one lakh crores for the welfare of farmers in just 18 months. He said he was ready to throw a challenge for a debate on the steps taken by the government for welfare of farmers in every village.

Targeting BRS leaders, he said that the leaders who enjoyed power and positions in the previous government did nothing to the state during its 10-year rule and now they are performing street plays. Telangana fell into a debt trap and was left in a deep financial crisis during their 10-year rule, he said.

Revanth Reddy stated that the state cannot recover from the financial crisis created by the previous government even in the next 100 years. The previous government handed over the state to us with a completely ruined economy., he said.

“The previous government put a Rs 8.20 lakh debt burden on our heads and is now criticizing the government.”

The state plunged into a situation where the government was not in a position to pay fee reimbursement dues and waive the farm loans, the Chief Minister said.

He claimed that his government overcame all odds to set things right and implemented various schemes for the welfare of farmers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor