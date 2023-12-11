Telangana begins disbursing Rythu Bandhu assistance

Hyderabad, Dec 11 The Telangana government on Monday began crediting the money in farmers’ bank accounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme soon after the direction by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

During a review meeting on agriculture at Ambedkar State Secretariat, he asked the officials to start from Monday the process to credit the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu and stressed that no farmer should face any problem.

The three-hour-long meeting discussed the functioning of agriculture and allied departments, and implementation of welfare programmes for farmers.

The Congress government decided to provide assistance under Rythu Bandhu, the scheme of the previous BRS government as working out the modalities for Rythu Bharosa is going to take time.

The disbursement under Rythu Bandhu, scheduled late last month, was stopped by the Election Commission due to violation of Model Code of Conduct by the BRS.

Rythu Bharosa is one of the six guarantees given by Congress in the recently held elections.

It had promised financial assistance of Rs.15,000 per acre annually, an increase of Rs.5,000 from what the farmers were getting under Rythu Bandhu.

Earlier, Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy had said that the new government would ensure that every genuine farmer gets Rs.7,500 per acre for every crop season. Thus, the farmers will get Rs.15,000 per acre every year. As tenant farmers are not covered by Rythu Bandhu, the Congress has promised to cover them under Rythu Bharosa. It has also promised Rs 12,000 annual financial assistance each to agriculture labourers.

