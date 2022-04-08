Telangana: Bill collector caught by ACB for taking bribe

A bill collector of Choudariguda gram panchayat in Ghatkesar zone in Telangana was caught red-handed by anti-corruption department officials for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

ACB officials raided the accused, Ravinder in his office when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant Sydney Anthony Scott to process the application for mutation of his property, according to an official statement.

The officials recovered the bribe amount and several mobile phones from his possession.

Further, the ACB officials arrested the bill collector and the case is under investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor