Telangana: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay to kickstart protest march today against KCR govt over "unemployment"

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 : Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay will hold a protest march against "unemployment" in the state on Saturday, the party said.

The launch of the "Nirudyoga March" from Warangal can be seen as Sanjay's strong retaliation against the state government, as this was the same place from where he was arrested recently.

BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash told , that the march is scheduled to start from Kakatiya University to Ambedkar Statue and will be joined by people from different walks of life.

Subash alleged that Telangana State Public Service Commission papers had been leaked by the people who are close to state minister KT Rama Rao and the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that 30 lakh job aspirants are waiting to get a job in the state.

"Their dreams have been shattered. We have approached the court and demanded immediate action to be taken against Rao. A sitting high court judge should be appointed to investigate the scam. Students who have appeared for the exam should be compensated," the BJP leader said.

"There will be many intellectuals who are going to join the Nirudyoga March from Warangal. Job aspirants will also be joining," he said, adding they have got police permission for the same.

The next leg of his march will be from Mehboobnagar on April 21 followed by Khammam, for which the dates are still being finalised, the BJP said

"I will be doing 10 rallies across the state and then conclude with a mega rally in Hyderabad," Bandi Sanjay told earlier.

"There are three demands. IT Minister KT Rama Rao should resign following the paper leak. We demand an inquiry into this by a sitting High Court judge and compensation of Rs 1 lakh for all the students affected by the leak," Sanjay further elaborated.

The Telangana BJP chief was arrested by police from his Karimnagar residence late on April 4 in the paper leak case.

He was granted bail by a magistrate court on April 6. The court allowed bail on the condition of Rs 20,000 surety from a magistrate's court in Warangal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor