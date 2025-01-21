Telangana BJP MP Eatala Rajender Slaps Real Estate Agent Over Land Encroachment and Exploitation of Poor (Watch Video)

In a dramatic confrontation in Ekashila Nagar, Pocharam Municipality, BJP leader and MP Eatala Rajendar physically confronted a real estate broker during a heated dispute. The incident occurred when Eatala, visibly enraged, accused brokers of exploiting poor landowners in the area. During a meeting with locals, Eatala expressed his frustration over the long-standing issues faced by landowners, particularly in Narapalli and Korremula villages, where he claimed 149 acres of unused land had been resold multiple times, leading to significant hardships for rightful owners.

Telangana: BJP MP from Malkajgiri, E. Rajendar, allegedly slapped a real estate broker for encroaching on poor people's land in Pocharam. BJP supporters also assaulted the realtor during the incident pic.twitter.com/V6GOXME6ms — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

In a video that captured the moment, Eatala can be seen slapping the broker, sending a stern message about his zero tolerance for such fraudulent activities. The MP blamed corrupt officials for facilitating the exploitation, alleging that fake documents had been forged to aid brokers in their deceitful practices. “I will escalate this issue to the highest levels,” Eatala vowed, promising to bring the matter to the attention of revenue officials, the district collector, police commissioner, and even the Chief Minister. He also demanded strict action against both the brokers and the officials involved, calling for their arrest.