Telangana: BJP, TRS spar over checking of women candidates at exam centre

A war of words began between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi after BJP leader Priti Gandhi shared a video and alleged that the Hindu women were asked to remove bangles, earrings and even mangal sutra before entering a Telangana State Public Service Commission exam centre in Adilabad.

The state government conducted the TSPSC Group-1 exam on 16 October across the state.

As per the BJP leader "Burqa was allowed" at the exam centre. In the video shared by Gandhi, the exam officials were purportedly seen checking the women candidates before entering the exam centre post which these women were purportedly seen removing bangles, anklets, earrings and mangal sutra.

Calling out the incident the BJP leader wrote on Twitter, "This happened yesterday at a Group-1 examination centre in Telangana. Burqa is allowed but earrings, bangles and payal must be removed. Height of appeasement. Shameful indeed."

Contrary to the opposition's remarks TRS leader Krishan cleared his stance and claimed that everyone was equally inspected and checked at the exam centre.

He also slammed the claims and said that BJP had shared selective videos.

In the video shared by the TRS leader, an official from the exam centre can be purportedly seen frisking a woman candidate wearing a burqa.

"At one Centre where the TSPSC Group 1 Exam was held police checked all aspirants as per Govt of India competitive exam guidelines without any partiality. But the BJP which wants to disturb the communal peace and harmony of Telangana has shared few selective videos only," tweeted TRS leader Krishan.

As per reports, the incident pertains to Vidyarti Junior College in Adilabad.

As per local police, the incident happened after a 'mistake' by the exam officials.

"Initially while allowing candidates it was the mistake of an MRO of not allowing Hindu women and asking them to remove their belongings. But later when our inspector reached the spot, Hindu women were allowed to enter the centre with Mangalsutra," said Superintendent Police (Adilabad) Uday Kumar Reddy.

Recently, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi at a meeting passed a resolution to change the party's name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

