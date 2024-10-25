Telangana BJP vows to oppose demolition of houses for Musi project

Hyderabad, Oct 25 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday vowed to oppose the demolition of houses for the Musi Riverfront Development project.

The party staged a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park here and demanded the Congress government to drop its plans to evict people from residential areas along the river.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP president, was leading the protest.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, MPs Eatala Rajender, D. K. Aruna and party floor leader in Telangana Assembly A. Maheshwar Reddy were among those participating in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy made it clear that the BJP will stand with the poor people and will not allow the government to demolish their houses.

He said the BJP was not against Musi rejuvenation or beautification but was only opposing the demolition of houses of the poor who have been living there for several years.

On Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's allegation that the opposition parties want people to continue living in the stink, Kishan Reddy asked if the residents ever approached the government to say that they can't live near the Musi.

Kishan Reddy suggested that the government build a retaining wall on both sides of the Musi and implement whatever plan it has for the rejuvenation of the river. He said the project could be implemented without displacing people.

He wanted the Chief Minister to explain what he wanted to do by demolishing the houses, which were built by people through their hard work for several years. He mentioned that successive governments issued ration cards, Aadhaar cards and other documents to the residents and provided them with all the amenities.

The Central minister alleged that after coming to power, the Congress started demolitions. He said poor and middle-class people were spending sleepless nights due to the actions of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

Kishan Reddy said the Congress came to power by giving six guarantees and making 400 promises but cheated people by not honouring the commitments.

He alleged that like the previous government of BRS, the Congress was also following "anti-people" policies.

