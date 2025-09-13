Telangana: Businessman Stabbed to Death In Broad Daylight in Medchal Malkajgiri District, Police Probe On

In sudden turn of events, Telangana based business man got stabbed by two individuals in broad daylight. This incident took place in within Kushaiguda police station limits in Medchal Malkajgiri district and has left everyone in shock. Two accused, identified as Dhanraj and Daniel, were working under the deceased businessman. Motive behind the murder is not known yet.

The deceased was identified as Srikanth Reddy, a real estate businessman of Telangana. According to police information they are currently investigating the matter and deceased's body had been shifted for post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited.

In separate incident, 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini Sector 26 area. According to information given by police, the received a call on PCR around 6:15 AM, reporting an accident and requesting an ambulance at KNK Marg area. Caller reported that , there was an accident and ambulance needed.

After reaching at the spot, police discovered victim was lying on the road with visible stab injuries and blood scattered around. He was declared dead at the scene. Authorities also found motorcycle lying in a roadside drain. Additionally, the skid marks were also visible on the road. The deceased was identified as Rajjab Khan, a resident of Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad and both the crime team and the forensic team inspected the scene.