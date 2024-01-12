Telangana Cabinet sub-committee reviews status of Praja Palana applications

Hyderabad, Jan 12 The Telangana Cabinet sub-committee on Friday reviewed the status of applications received under Praja Palana, the public outreach programme conducted recently.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, attended the meeting at the state Secretariat.

He discussed the implementation of five guarantees with the top officials of the state government for about two and a half hours, enquiring about the number of applications received during Praja Palana and the current status of data entry.

He also wanted to know as to how many applications were received under the five guarantees.

Senior officials expressed their views over the implementation of the five guarantees.

The Deputy CM and minister gave directions to the officials about the selection process of the genuine applicants to get the benefit of the five guarantees.

The ministers directed the Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Information Technology Department and all other departments to share data and prepare clean data without any duplication. It was also clarified no one has asked the applicant for OTP either during Praja Palana application data collection or data entry.

People have been advised to report to the police, if anyone calls them and ask for an OTP.

The Cabinet panel clarified that the OTP asked by cyber criminals has nothing to do with applications collected in Praja Palana.

The Deputy CM and minister alleged that unable to digest the large scale response to the Praja Palana programme undertaken by the Congress government for the implementation of the five guarantees, attempts are being made by some people to politicise it.

They made it clear that the government will strictly implement the five guarantees announced by the party.

More than 1.25 crore applications were received during ‘Praja Palana’, the public outreach programme conducted across the state from December 28 to January 6. More than 1.05 crore of these applications were for availing benefits under five of the six guarantees promised by the Congress in the recent elections.

The remaining applications were for other needs. A total of 1,11,46,293 households were covered during the programme in 12,769 gram panchayats and 3,623 municipal wards.

