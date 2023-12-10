Telangana cancels appointments of 54 Chairpersons/Vice Chairpersons of corporations

Hyderabad, Dec 10 The new Congress government in Telangana on Sunday cancelled appointments of 54 Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of various corporations.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order to rescind appointment or extension of Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons, appointed by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The GO was issued a day after revoking the appointment of seven advisors to the government.

The Chairpersons of the Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation Ltd, Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi, Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Ltd, Telangana State CoOperative Consumers Federation Ltd, Telangana State Markfed, Telangana State Co-Operative Oil Seeds Growers Federation Ltd, Telangana State Cooperative Union Ltd, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation, Telangana State Fisheries Co-Operative Societies Federation Ltd, Telangana State Sheep & Goat Development Co-Op Federation Ltd, Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Ltd and other corporations have been removed.

Telangana State Toddy Tapper Co-operative Finance Corporation Ltd, Telangana State Most Backward Classes Development Corporation Ltd, Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd, Telangana Grandhalaya Parishath, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, and Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd are some of the other corporations.

