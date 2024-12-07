Telangana Car Accident: Five Dead, One Injured as Vehicle Falls into Lake in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District

Five people lost their lives and another was injured when a car plunged into a lake at Jalalpur village, within the Pochampalli police station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while traveling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli. All the victims were residents of LB Nagar RTC Colony.

The victims of the accident, identified as Harsha, Dinesh, Vamshi, Balu, and Vinay, were all residents of LB Nagar. The accident occurred when their car lost control, veering off the road and crashing into the lake. One individual, a youth from Lakshmapuram village in Valigonda mandal, managed to escape the incident.

Telangana | Five people died and another person was injured after a car fell into a lake at Jalalpur village in Pochampalli police station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district after the driver lost control. They were travelling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli and were all… — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

The police have registered a case, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, according to the Sub-Inspector of Pochampalli Police Station.

