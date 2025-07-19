Telangana: Car Narrowly Escapes as CRPF Wall Collapses in Hyderabad Amid Torrential Rains (Watch Video)

Telangana's capital Hydearbad is currently experiencing heavy rainfall from past 24 hours leading to waterlogging in many parts. Due to heavy rain showers in Hyderabad boundary wall of central reserve police force collapsed. Fortunately the car passing nearby escaped narrowly during this incident. The footage of this incident has been surfaced online in which we can see the tragic accident.

According to reports this incident took place on Friday July 18 in Hyderbad's chandrayangutta area around 4.15 pm. Heavy rain has caused chaos in various parts of city.

In separate incident One elderly person died and two were injured after a portion of an abandoned school collapsed in Ranchi's Piska More area. The injured have been admitted to the Sadar hospital. The incident happened when some people took shelter in the abandoned building last night. According to reports, the three people were inside the building when the tragedy occurred. Manoj Kumar, in-charge of the Sukhdeo Nagar Police Station, informed PTI that the deceased was an elderly man who had been sleeping in the verandah of the school when the roof segment gave way.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the collapse. Kumar added that further details will be shared as the situation develops and rescue efforts continue.The incident comes amid several days of heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, which is believed to have weakened the school building’s structure and contributed to the collapse. Rivers are in spate, reservoirs are full, and the pressure on barrages has increased sharply. Authorities have closed all schools in three districts as a precaution. In the Bheem Barrage, 38 out of 40 gates have been opened to release excess water.