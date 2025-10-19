Telangana CM accuses BRS-BJP collusion in Jubilee Hills by-election

Hyderabad, Oct 19 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on BRS, alleging that it colluded with the BJP for the Jubilee Hills by-election.

He alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was resorting to conspiracy politics in the state.

Addressing the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day at historic Charminar, the Chief Minister accused the BRS of colluding with the BJP to split votes in the ensuing by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

He alleged that BRS had entered a secret agreement with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The transfer of 21 per cent votes to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections was enough to prove the BRS party's conspiracy politics in the state, he said.

“Now, the BRS is adopting the same political strategy in the Jubilee Hills by-election,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

He claimed that the next Assembly elections will also witness BRS and BJP collusion politics. He appealed to people to foil the BRS attempt to split the votes in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Urging the youth to play a vital role in politics, the Chief Minister emphasised that an amendment of the Indian Constitution to reduce the age limit to 21 years to contest the Assembly election is the need of the hour.

He recalled that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had provided adult franchise at 18 years of age, which helped the country strengthen the parliamentary democratic spirit.

CM Revanth Reddy remembered the sadbhavna yatra launched by Rajiv Gandhi from Charminar to safeguard the integrity of the country. " Today, we are organising this programme to continue the spirit of Rajiv Gandhi,” he said.

He congratulated the organisers for presenting the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award to senior leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid.

The CM also recalled that the Gandhi family has inspired the entire country, and the word - Gandhi is synonymous with India.

“Iron Lady Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to protect the integrity of the country. Rajiv Gandhi continued Indira Gandhi's legacy and sacrificed his life also. Inspired by Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra in the entire country,” he said.

He stated that the three generations of the Gandhi family were a big inspiration to the country.

Salman Khurshid received the award from the Chief Minister in the presence of state Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud, state minister P. Srinivas Reddy, former MP V. Hanumanth Rao, government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other leaders.

