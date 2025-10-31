Telangana CM announces Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers hit by Cyclone Montha

Hyderabad, Oct 31 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced Rs 10,000 per acre compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged by Cyclone Montha.

After an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in the combined Warangal district and Husnabad Assembly constituency, he announced that an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of those who died in heavy rains and floods caused by the cyclone.

At a review meeting in Hanamkonda district Collectorate after the aerial survey, the Chief Minister announced Rs 15,000 each to the families whose houses were submerged.

Houses under the Indiramma scheme will be given to the most affected families, and special assistance will be provided to those who lost their livestock and standing crops.

The preliminary assessment by the state’s agriculture department shows that the cyclone damaged crops over 4.47 lakh acres.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he directed the officials of all departments to prepare a comprehensive report on the damages caused by the flash floods and heavy rains and submit the report immediately to the government. The authorities were ordered to give the report on crop damages, sand deposits on the farm lands, loss of people and livestock and infrastructure damages.

The CM appealed to the people’s representatives to support the administration during the enumeration of the damages and also submit a report to the district collectors.

The Chief Minister enquired the officials about the Central assistance during the floods to the states and instructed them to get the required funds from the Union government expeditiously.

Emphasising that the plans should be prepared to find a permanent solution to the flood management, CM Revanth Reddy said that the lack of coordination between the departments was visible, and hence all the wings should work in tandem to address the civic problems during the floods.

The officials were instructed to launch a drive for the demolition of encroachments on nalas. To protect the interests of the majority of people, the officials should move forward with a clear vision and take strict measures, the CM said

During the review, the Chief Minister also stressed that coordination between the Municipal Administration and Irrigation departments must be there to clear the encroachments at nalas and other water bodies. The officials were instructed to prepare a special report on the work to be done for the Warangal smart city and constitute a Coordination committee at the field level.

In view of the fact that cloud bursts have become a routine under the influence of climate change, CM Revanth Reddy asserted that plans should be made towards a permanent solution, and the district collectors and authorities should conduct field inspections regularly.

